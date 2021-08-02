Oceaneering International, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

