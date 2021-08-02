OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $35.50 Average PT from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.06. 1,223,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,940. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.