Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.79.

NYSE OLN opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,100 shares of company stock worth $14,201,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $1,365,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

