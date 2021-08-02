Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 341,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 731.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 256,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $333.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

