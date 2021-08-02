Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $39,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL opened at $146.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

