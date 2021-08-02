ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.80 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of ON opened at $44.24 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.