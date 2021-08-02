OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 451,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OCFT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. 621,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,273. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -114.43 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.