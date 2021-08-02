Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH stock opened at $664.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.68. RH has a 12 month low of $282.15 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.