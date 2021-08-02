Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 151.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

