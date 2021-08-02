Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in FOX by 6,646.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 162,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2,925.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 769,374 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

