Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cimpress by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR opened at $102.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

