Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $643,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,499,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,218,000 after purchasing an additional 513,172 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,074,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,490,000 after acquiring an additional 359,114 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,920,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,481,000 after acquiring an additional 397,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

