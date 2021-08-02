Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 943 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,173,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

