Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $36,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 147.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

LILAK stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

