Oppenheimer Comments on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

