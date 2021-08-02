Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $87.61. 159,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a market cap of $244.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

