O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $574.50.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

ORLY stock opened at $603.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

