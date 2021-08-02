Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.26. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,726. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

