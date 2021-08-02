Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in July

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNGTF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847. Osisko Development has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.