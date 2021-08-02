Owens & Minor (OMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.75-4.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

