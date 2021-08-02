Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,106,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,232. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

