Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,475 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $400.39. 16,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,557. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $405.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

