Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFEU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $4,960,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $4,960,000.

CFFEU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

