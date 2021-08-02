Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 17,008 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

