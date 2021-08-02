Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of INT opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Ira M. Birns purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.