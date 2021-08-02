Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

