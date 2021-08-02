Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 22,908 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XHR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.