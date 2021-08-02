Paloma Partners Management Co Has $459,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $80,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $197.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.41. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.05 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

