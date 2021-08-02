ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,846. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.80. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

