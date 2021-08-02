Parsons (PSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parsons has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSN opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

