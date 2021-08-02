Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

PGPHF stock opened at $1,733.50 on Friday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $899.20 and a 12 month high of $1,749.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,564.51.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

