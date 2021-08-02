Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.36. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 5,961 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 329,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 186,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

