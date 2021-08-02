Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $320,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,189,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $29.01 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

