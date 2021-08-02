Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after buying an additional 627,395 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

