Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $235,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 604,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,643,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 181,446 shares during the period.

QYLD opened at $22.49 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%.

