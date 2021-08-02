Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after acquiring an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.82 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

