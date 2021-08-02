Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $987,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

