Pendal Group Limited Buys 4,416 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

