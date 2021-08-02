Pendal Group Limited Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,732 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 341,876 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

NYSE:HIG opened at $63.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

