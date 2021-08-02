Pendal Group Limited Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $206.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.21 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

