Pendal Group Limited Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. CWM LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $196.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

