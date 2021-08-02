Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.12. 3,027,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.94. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

