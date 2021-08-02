Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Shares of PEGRF stock remained flat at $$17.41 during trading hours on Monday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGRF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

