Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PFBX stock remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Peoples Financial Company Profile
