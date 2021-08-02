Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PFBX stock remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.