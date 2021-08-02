pEOS Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $340.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00138683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.39 or 0.99673929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00840149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

