PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Connolly Sarah T.’s 4th Largest Position

Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.36. The stock had a trading volume of 110,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

