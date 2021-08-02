PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.880-$9.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.620 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.72.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $182.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

