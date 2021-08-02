PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.73 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.880-$9.880 EPS.

PKI stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $182.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.72.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

