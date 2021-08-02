Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $996.73 million. Perrigo reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,808. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $55.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 95.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

