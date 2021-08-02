Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49,300.00

Shares of Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £493 ($644.11) and last traded at £492.05 ($642.87), with a volume of 320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £490 ($640.19).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is £479.45. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

